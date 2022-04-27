Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

NASDAQ EBMT opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.32 million, a PE ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 0.66. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a fifty-two week low of $20.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Eagle Bancorp Montana ( NASDAQ:EBMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp Montana will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Eagle Bancorp Montana news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 62,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,475 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 41.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana that provides various retail banking products and services to small businesses and individuals in Montana. It accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts.

