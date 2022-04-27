Earthstone Energy (ESTE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 11.26% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $144.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.45 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts expect Earthstone Energy to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy stock opened at $13.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.38.

ESTE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

In other Earthstone Energy news, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,926.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,175. 52.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Earthstone Energy by 137.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,776 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 36,374 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 46,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 26,752 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Earthstone Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,497 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Earthstone Energy by 214.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,788 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 20,993 shares during the period. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in Earthstone Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $333,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

