Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Earthstone Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.36.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Shares of ESTE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.55. 1,300,703 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 878,100. Earthstone Energy has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36 and a beta of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.30.

Earthstone Energy ( NYSE:ESTE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $144.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Earthstone Energy will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank Alan Lodzinski sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Lumpkin, Jr. sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $494,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,429,926.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 147,500 shares of company stock worth $2,031,175. Insiders own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 50,211.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,750,832 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after buying an additional 1,747,352 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,664 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $17,720,000 after buying an additional 60,706 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,552,964 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,989,000 after buying an additional 171,909 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,490,729 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 99,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 0.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,202,349 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $11,062,000 after purchasing an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.