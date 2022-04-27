Eastern (NASDAQ:EML) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of Eastern stock opened at $23.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.38 million, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.50. Eastern has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $33.96.

Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. Eastern had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $59.60 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Eastern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.58%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cove Street Capital LLC bought a new position in Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Eastern by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Eastern by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 13,587 shares during the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Eastern Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered solutions to industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It offers turnkey returnable packaging solutions that are used in the assembly process of vehicles, aircraft, and durable goods, as well as in the production process of plastic packaging products, packaged consumer goods, and pharmaceuticals; designs and manufactures blow mold tools and injection blow mold tooling products, and 2-step stretch blow molds and related components; and supplies blow molds and change parts to the food, beverage, healthcare, and chemical industry.

