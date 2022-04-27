EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.69-6.81 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.66. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

NYSE:EGP traded down $2.95 on Tuesday, reaching $202.98. The stock had a trading volume of 262,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The stock has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.50. EastGroup Properties has a 12-month low of $148.69 and a 12-month high of $229.84.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The business had revenue of $107.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 38.48% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 113.11%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $210.44.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGP. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $81,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EastGroup Properties (Get Rating)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.