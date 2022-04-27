EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Updates Q2 Earnings Guidance

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.63-1.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.64. EastGroup Properties also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.690-$6.810 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGP. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on EastGroup Properties from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $160.00 to $215.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EastGroup Properties presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $210.44.

Shares of EGP stock traded down $2.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $202.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 237,497. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.50. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $148.69 and a 52 week high of $229.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.86.

EastGroup Properties ( NYSE:EGP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.96. The company had revenue of $107.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 38.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is 113.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 120,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,771,000 after acquiring an additional 28,093 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,234,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,470,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in EastGroup Properties by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,557,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

