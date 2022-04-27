easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Short Interest Update

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 1,400.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

ESYJY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of easyJet from GBX 425 ($5.42) to GBX 450 ($5.74) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 900 ($11.47) to GBX 800 ($10.20) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on easyJet from GBX 705 ($8.99) to GBX 700 ($8.92) in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, easyJet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $694.00.

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ESYJY traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,573. easyJet has a 52 week low of $5.73 and a 52 week high of $15.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.88.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.