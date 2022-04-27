Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOI. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.
Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,097. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (EOI)
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
- Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) Saves The Day, For Now
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.