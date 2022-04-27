Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EOI – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a decline of 95.3% from the March 31st total of 126,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 107,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EOI. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,000.

Get Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EOI traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.48. 2,114 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,097. Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.21 and a 12 month high of $20.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.109 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st.

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in the stocks of large-cap and mid-cap companies with a focus on investing in companies with above average growth and financial condition against valuation in selecting individual securities.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Enhanced Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.