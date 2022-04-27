Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 388.3% in April

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 388.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:EFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,696. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.
About Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (Get Rating)
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.
