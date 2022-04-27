Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Up 388.3% in April

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,300 shares, a growth of 388.3% from the March 31st total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 126,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:EFT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.64. 410 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 141,696. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a twelve month low of $12.20 and a twelve month high of $15.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.39.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFT. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $9,505,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 33.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,150,000 after acquiring an additional 103,262 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 422,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,370,000 after acquiring an additional 93,108 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 431,351 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,504,000 after acquiring an additional 92,685 shares during the period. Finally, Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $939,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

