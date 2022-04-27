eBay (EBAY) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect eBay to post earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 24.01% and a net margin of 125.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. On average, analysts expect eBay to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $53.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a PE ratio of 2.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.28. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 4.35%.

EBAY has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price target on eBay from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on eBay in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded eBay from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on eBay from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.88.

In related news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total transaction of $2,696,527.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in eBay by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,900 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp grew its position in eBay by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 12,747 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in eBay during the 4th quarter worth approximately $785,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,160 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 6,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in eBay by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,751 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

