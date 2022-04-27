ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM) Short Interest Up 852.4% in April

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECTM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,000 shares, an increase of 852.4% from the March 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ECA Marcellus Trust I stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 71,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,681. ECA Marcellus Trust I has a one year low of $0.33 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.04.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 50.94%.

ECA Marcellus Trust I owns royalty interests in producing and development horizontal natural gas wells for Energy Corporation of America (ECA). The company owns royalty interests in 14 producing wells and 52 development wells. Its royalty interests in the producing wells allow the company to receive 90% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the producing wells; and 50% of the proceeds from the sale of production of natural gas attributable to ECA's interest in the development wells.

