Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Price Target Cut to $198.00

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.53% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on Ecolab from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.40.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Ecolab has a twelve month low of $154.85 and a twelve month high of $238.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $174.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Ecolab will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ecolab by 16.0% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 3.4% during the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 65,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter valued at about $3,148,000. Scott Investment Partners LLP increased its stake in Ecolab by 44.6% during the first quarter. Scott Investment Partners LLP now owns 37,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Finally, Palladium Partners LLC increased its stake in Ecolab by 5.1% during the first quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,135 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $555,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

