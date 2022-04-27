Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) was upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $190.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $191.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.78% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com started coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ecolab from $225.00 to $198.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Boenning Scattergood cut Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Ecolab from $255.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $206.20.

ECL opened at $168.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab has a 12 month low of $154.85 and a 12 month high of $238.93.

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ecolab will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $179.39 per share, with a total value of $896,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $915,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Ecolab by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in Ecolab by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,047 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

