Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.70 Million

Brokerages predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) will report $4.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Editas Medicine’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 million and the lowest is $3.80 million. Editas Medicine posted sales of $6.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Editas Medicine will report full-year sales of $30.93 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $77.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.25 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $118.13 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Editas Medicine.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EDIT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Editas Medicine in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Chardan Capital lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,841 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 52,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,174,000 after buying an additional 4,470 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 2.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Editas Medicine by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 79,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,109,000 after buying an additional 34,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astrantus Ltd purchased a new stake in Editas Medicine in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Editas Medicine stock opened at $13.96 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.88. Editas Medicine has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $73.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $956.53 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.96.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

