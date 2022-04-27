Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.60.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is 33.33%.
Educational Development Company Profile (Get Rating)
Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.
