Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EDUC opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.72. Educational Development has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $18.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. Educational Development’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 575.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 15,775 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Educational Development by 80.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

