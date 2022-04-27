Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Educational Development stock opened at $6.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.72. Educational Development has a 12-month low of $6.65 and a 12-month high of $18.60. The company has a market capitalization of $57.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Educational Development by 575.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,775 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Educational Development by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Educational Development in the 4th quarter valued at $276,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.65% of the company’s stock.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a trade co-publisher of educational children's books in the United States. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

