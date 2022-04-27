Edward Jones Upgrades Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) to “Buy”

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Edward Jones from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on EL. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $375.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $352.10.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

NYSE EL opened at $254.77 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 52-week low of $248.42 and a 52-week high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $91.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.23 and a 200-day moving average of $314.30.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 44.71%. The business had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total transaction of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,816 shares of company stock worth $15,940,998 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,778,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895,658 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $200,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 166.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,872,000 after buying an additional 8,059 shares during the period. 56.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.