Edward S. Lampert Sells 35,355 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $3,763,893.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,245,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Shares of AN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,167. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.
AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.
About AutoNation (Get Rating)
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
