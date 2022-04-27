Edward S. Lampert Sells 35,355 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 35,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.46, for a total value of $3,763,893.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,245,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,287,001.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AN traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,562,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,167. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.10 and its 200-day moving average is $113.90. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a return on equity of 58.84% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. AutoNation’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AutoNation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on AN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $140.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com raised AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

