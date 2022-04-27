Edward S. Lampert Sells 60,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.75, for a total transaction of $6,765,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,185,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,676,851. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of AN stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $116.15. 1,562,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,167. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.90. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.32 and a twelve month high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.35.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.53. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.60% and a return on equity of 58.84%. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.79 earnings per share. AutoNation’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoNation, Inc. will post 20.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Truist Financial raised shares of AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoNation from $137.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AutoNation from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AutoNation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.86.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AN. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in AutoNation by 745.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 769,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,950,000 after buying an additional 678,780 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in AutoNation by 73.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,166,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,345,000 after purchasing an additional 495,490 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 672,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,553,000 after purchasing an additional 417,243 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in AutoNation by 415.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 391,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,734,000 after purchasing an additional 315,394 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in AutoNation by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 617,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,138,000 after purchasing an additional 304,243 shares during the period. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

