Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.61-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.65. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.36-1.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EW shares. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $132.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.52.

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock traded down $3.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 3,434,787 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,364,520.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684 in the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

