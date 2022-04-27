Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:EW traded down $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.27. 3,434,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Edwards Lifesciences has a 12 month low of $87.32 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a market cap of $72.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $113.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.61.

Several research firms have commented on EW. Citigroup dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $133.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.52.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.15, for a total transaction of $1,117,707.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,511,000 after buying an additional 560,331 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $334,000. 81.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

