Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $152.00 to $137.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $131.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.87.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

EW opened at $116.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $87.32 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.04, for a total transaction of $2,440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,520.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 152,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 216,859 shares of company stock worth $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.