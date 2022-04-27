Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.56. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.5-6.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.76 billion.Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.500-$2.650 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $135.00 to $132.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $148.00 to $136.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $127.52.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

NYSE:EW traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $116.27. 3,434,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,668,728. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.98 and a 200 day moving average of $115.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $87.32 and a 1-year high of $131.73.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 28.73% and a return on equity of 26.53%. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.34, for a total value of $1,362,907.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 152,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,787,888.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $3,583,429.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 216,859 shares of company stock valued at $24,110,684. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,941,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $251,511,000 after acquiring an additional 560,331 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 16,054 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,941 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 161.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.