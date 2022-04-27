Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.

NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.13.

Ekso Bionics ( NASDAQ:EKSO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.02. Ekso Bionics had a negative return on equity of 29.84% and a negative net margin of 86.82%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ekso Bionics will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.

Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.

