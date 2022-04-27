Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ekso Bionics (NASDAQ:EKSO – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Ekso Bionics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th.
NASDAQ:EKSO opened at $2.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $31.99 million, a P/E ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average is $3.01. Ekso Bionics has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $6.13.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ekso Bionics by 35,735.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 100,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 100,058 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ekso Bionics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.13% of the company’s stock.
Ekso Bionics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Ekso Bionics Holdings, Inc designs, develops, sells, and rents exoskeleton products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle east, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, EksoHealth and EksoWorks. The EksoHealth segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets exoskeletons for applications in the medical markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ekso Bionics (EKSO)
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Ekso Bionics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ekso Bionics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.