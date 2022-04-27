El Pollo Loco (LOCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.41% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect El Pollo Loco to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of LOCO stock opened at $10.29 on Wednesday. El Pollo Loco has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $19.25. The stock has a market cap of $378.10 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.30.

In related news, COO Miguel Lozano sold 25,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $324,813.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,278,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,525,000 after buying an additional 94,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 657,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,328,000 after buying an additional 44,692 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 614,971 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,726,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,522,000 after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in El Pollo Loco by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 145,598 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 75,645 shares during the last quarter. 47.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of December 29, 2021, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

