Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $514,312.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Elastic stock traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. 751,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Elastic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 52,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,821,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

