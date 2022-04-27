Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Director Sells $514,312.50 in Stock

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of Elastic stock traded down $4.14 on Tuesday, hitting $79.09. 751,395 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,477,085. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of -39.94 and a beta of 1.25. Elastic has a 1 year low of $66.39 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53). The business had revenue of $223.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.71 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 22.67% and a negative return on equity of 34.20%. The company’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Elastic will post -1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. William Blair began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elastic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $200.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $165.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Elastic from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.41.
Elastic Company Profile (Get Rating)
Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Elastic (ESTC)
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
- Whirlpool Is A Steal At These Prices
- Kimberly-Clark Pops On Successful Price Pass-Through
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Elastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.