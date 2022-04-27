Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESLT traded down $6.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $214.01. 28,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,726. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $122.85 and a 1 year high of $238.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $210.72. The company has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52 and a beta of 0.79.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ESLT. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elbit Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 804.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 8,814 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,864 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,755 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. 18.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aerostructures; unmanned aircraft systems; electro-optic, night vision, and countermeasures systems; naval systems; land vehicle systems; munitions, such as precision munitions for land, air, and sea applications; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and other commercial activities.

