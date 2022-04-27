Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) Cut to “Hold” at SEB Equities

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 80 target price on the stock.

ECTXF opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Electrolux Professional AB has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89.

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) provides food service, beverage, and laundry solutions to restaurants, hotels, healthcare, educational, and other service facilities. The company operates in two segments, Food & Beverage and Laundry. It offers slicers and food processors, vegetable washers, spin dryers, planetary mixers, vacuum packers and sealers, multi-purpose peeling machines, fryers, boiling and braising pans, grills and griddles, ventilation equipment, modular cooking ranges, fry tops, combi and convection ovens, refrigerated cabinets and counters, saladettes, cold rooms, blast chillers and freezers, portable mixers, turbo liquidizers, meat mincers, dough kneaders and sheeters, salamanders, wine cellars, ice makers and flakers, and trolleys, as well as stainless steel fabrication solutions.

