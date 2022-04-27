Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF) Cut to “Hold” at SEB Equities

Electrolux Professional AB (publ) (OTC:ECTXF – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a SEK 80 target price on the stock.
ECTXF opened at $5.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.62. Electrolux Professional AB has a 1 year low of $5.31 and a 1 year high of $6.89.
About Electrolux Professional AB (publ)
