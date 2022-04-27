Electromed (NYSE:ELMD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ELMD opened at $12.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $106.41 million, a PE ratio of 56.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.62. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Get Electromed alerts:

Electromed (NYSE:ELMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $10.25 million during the quarter. Electromed had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 5.77%.

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of various ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.