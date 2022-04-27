Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) Short Interest Update

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 93.9% from the March 31st total of 115,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ELDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELDN. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $103,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $109,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Eledon Pharmaceuticals by 23.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELDN traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.90. 45,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,173. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.92. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $11.14.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.16. Analysts anticipate that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

