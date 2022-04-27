Elevate Credit (ELVT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.53 million during the quarter. Elevate Credit had a negative net margin of 8.06% and a negative return on equity of 9.44%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

Shares of ELVT opened at $2.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $89.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.07. Elevate Credit has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $4.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In other Elevate Credit news, COO Scott Greever sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.07, for a total value of $46,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock worth $74,430 over the last three months. 13.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 355,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after acquiring an additional 8,777 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 31.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 351,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 83,550 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter valued at $305,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Elevate Credit by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 31,325 shares during the period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

