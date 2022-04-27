Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.82.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ELEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elevation Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Elevation Oncology from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,220,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after acquiring an additional 188,517 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $3,341,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Elevation Oncology during the 4th quarter worth $1,505,000. Caxton Corp grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 48,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its position in Elevation Oncology by 332.5% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 29,945 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.44 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.85 and a 200-day moving average of $5.01. Elevation Oncology has a fifty-two week low of $2.28 and a fifty-two week high of $16.22.

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevation Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in genomically defined patient populations in the United States. The company's lead program is the seribantumab, an anti-HER3 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase II CRESTONE trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors harboring a neuregulin-1 fusion.

