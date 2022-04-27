Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -2.32.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

