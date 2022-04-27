Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of ELTK stock opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.34. Eltek has a 1-year low of $3.52 and a 1-year high of $8.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $24.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -2.32.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%. The company had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter.
Eltek Company Profile (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
