Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.
NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -2.32.
Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%.
About Eltek (Get Rating)
Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.
