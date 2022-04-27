Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ELTK opened at $4.27 on Wednesday. Eltek has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its 200 day moving average is $4.34. The company has a market capitalization of $24.98 million, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of -2.32.

Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.52 million during the quarter. Eltek had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 14.36%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eltek stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Eltek Ltd. ( NASDAQ:ELTK Get Rating ) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,628 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.65% of Eltek worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

About Eltek (Get Rating)

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. It also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

