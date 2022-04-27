EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. EMCORE has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of EMKR opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.
EMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.
EMCORE Company Profile (Get Rating)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EMCORE (EMKR)
- Las Vegas Sands Stock Could be a Winning Bet Down Here
- Newmont Corporation is the Same as It’s Always Been Which is Why It’s a Buy
- Simpson Manufacturing Co. Hits The Nail On The Head, Again
- The Sherwin-Williams Company Bottoms Above Institutional Support
- What To Make Of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI)
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.