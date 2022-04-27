EMCORE (EMKR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. EMCORE has set its Q2 2022 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $42.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.00 million. EMCORE had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 15.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect EMCORE to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of EMKR opened at $3.36 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $125.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.38. EMCORE has a 1-year low of $3.35 and a 1-year high of $10.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMKR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EMCORE by 110.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 148,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 77,924 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EMCORE by 721.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 12.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733 shares during the period. 74.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMKR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of EMCORE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $4.50 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.58.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

