Emerald (EEX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $41.10 million for the quarter.

Get Emerald alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EEX opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.71. Emerald has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.83.

In related news, Director David Saul Levin purchased 20,000 shares of Emerald stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.67 per share, for a total transaction of $73,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in Emerald in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerald during the 4th quarter worth about $72,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Emerald by 1,186.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 23,055 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Emerald by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

About Emerald (Get Rating)

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety and security. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.