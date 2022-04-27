Emerson Electric (EMR) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Emerson Electric to post earnings of $1.18 per share for the quarter. Emerson Electric has set its Q2 guidance at $1.15 to $1.20 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $4.71 to $4.86 EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Emerson Electric to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Shares of EMR opened at $89.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.40. Emerson Electric has a 52 week low of $86.72 and a 52 week high of $105.99. The stock has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EMR shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

In other news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total value of $445,278.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,248,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,071,000 after buying an additional 105,852 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,099,000 after buying an additional 29,347 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,421,000 after buying an additional 24,180 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 18,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 7,189 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 19,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares during the period. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.