Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of MSN stock opened at $0.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.73. Emerson Radio has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $1.64.

Emerson Radio (NYSE:MSN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter. Emerson Radio had a negative net margin of 45.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.17%.

Emerson Radio Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, imports, markets, and sells various houseware and consumer electronic products under the Emerson brand in the United States and internationally. It provides houseware products, such as microwave ovens, compact refrigerators, wine products, and toaster ovens; audio products, including clock radios, Bluetooth speakers, and wireless charging products; and other products comprising massagers, toothbrushes, and security products.

