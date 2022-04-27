Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 430.7% in April

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 430.7% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

EDN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 10,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,860. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (Get Rating)

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.