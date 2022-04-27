Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Up 430.7% in April

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 430.7% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
EDN stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.99. 10,410 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,860. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a one year low of $3.42 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.09 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.06.
Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.30) by $1.48. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.66%. The business had revenue of $325.64 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.
