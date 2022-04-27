Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Enbridge Inc. (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) – US Capital Advisors reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enbridge in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 25th. US Capital Advisors analyst B. Followill now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. US Capital Advisors also issued estimates for Enbridge’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

ENB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.50 to C$58.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$58.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. CSFB lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$48.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$59.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.53.

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at C$56.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.82, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$45.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$59.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$53.08. The company has a market cap of C$113.60 billion and a PE ratio of 19.54.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB – Get Rating) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.10). The firm had revenue of C$12.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$12.79 billion.

In other news, Senior Officer Vernon Dai-Chung Yu sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$56.74, for a total value of C$430,826.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 168,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,576,293.50. Also, Senior Officer Colin Kenneth Gruending sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$57.67, for a total value of C$71,510.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,232,055.28. Insiders sold 13,133 shares of company stock valued at $737,256 in the last ninety days.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

