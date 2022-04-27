Encore Capital Group (ECPG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post earnings of $2.00 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $357.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $361.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Encore Capital Group to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ECPG opened at $57.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Encore Capital Group has a 52 week low of $38.23 and a 52 week high of $72.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.26.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total transaction of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $753,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,071,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 66.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 16,424 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECPG. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

