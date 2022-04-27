Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their target price on Encore Capital Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

Shares of ECPG stock traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $57.76. 189,308 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 419,722. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.31. Encore Capital Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $72.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Encore Capital Group ( NASDAQ:ECPG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $357.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $361.60 million. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.46% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Encore Capital Group will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Encore Capital Group news, insider Ryan B. Bell sold 6,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.60, for a total value of $423,703.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $18,421,000. Key Colony Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth $17,548,000. BloombergSen Inc. raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 1,053,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $65,456,000 after acquiring an additional 194,267 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 395.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,983 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,669,000 after acquiring an additional 162,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 845,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,499,000 after acquiring an additional 95,158 shares in the last quarter.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

