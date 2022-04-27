Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) to report $0.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Endava’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.54. Endava posted earnings of $0.47 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.40. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.78 to $3.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Endava.

Get Endava alerts:

Endava (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $157.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.61 million. Endava had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAVA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Endava from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Endava from $162.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Endava from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.71.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 1,310.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Endava by 92.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Endava by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.37% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $109.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.13. Endava has a 12 month low of $86.57 and a 12 month high of $172.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.90 and a beta of 1.03.

About Endava (Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. The company offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Endava (DAVA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.