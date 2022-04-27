Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY) Short Interest Update

Endesa, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELEZY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 89,800 shares, a growth of 1,503.6% from the March 31st total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Endesa from €21.00 ($22.58) to €21.50 ($23.12) in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Endesa from €22.50 ($24.19) to €22.60 ($24.30) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised shares of Endesa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Endesa from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.37.

OTCMKTS:ELEZY remained flat at $$10.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 7,284 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,465. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.51. Endesa has a twelve month low of $9.53 and a twelve month high of $14.24.

Endesa, SA engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity primarily in Spain and Portugal. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, nuclear, thermal, wind, and solar. As of December 31, 2021, it distributed electricity to approximately 21 million customers covering a total area of approximately 195,794 square kilometers.

