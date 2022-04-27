Energy Recovery (ERII) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.01). Energy Recovery had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $33.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.80 million. On average, analysts expect Energy Recovery to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ERII stock opened at $18.43 on Wednesday. Energy Recovery has a fifty-two week low of $16.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.72 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Energy Recovery by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Recovery during the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery by 36.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 10,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 4th quarter worth approximately $561,000. 65.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ERII has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Energy Recovery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Energy Recovery from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells various solutions for the seawater reverse osmosis desalination and industrial wastewater treatment industries worldwide. The company operates through Water and Emerging Technologies segments. It offers a suite of products, including energy recovery devices, and high-pressure feed and recirculation pumps; hydraulic turbochargers and boosters; and spare parts, as well as repair, field, and commissioning services.

