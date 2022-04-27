Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.20 Per Share

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Energy Transfer has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Energy Transfer has a payout ratio of 51.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Energy Transfer to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.70 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 64.8%.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.24. 42,590 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,590,586. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Energy Transfer has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.08. The company has a market capitalization of $35.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 2.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.72.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The company had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ET. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.91.

In other Energy Transfer news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at $2,030,007.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ET. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 21,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 150,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,986 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,686 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 323,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 48,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

