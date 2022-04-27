Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,100 shares, an increase of 916.2% from the March 31st total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 606,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENGIY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Engie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Engie from €16.50 ($17.74) to €17.00 ($18.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENGIY traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.16. The company had a trading volume of 251,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,896. Engie has a twelve month low of $10.77 and a twelve month high of $16.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.7631 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.96%.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

