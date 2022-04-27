EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for EnLink Midstream’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.05. EnLink Midstream posted earnings of ($0.03) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that EnLink Midstream will report full year earnings of $0.14 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.09 to $0.23. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EnLink Midstream.
EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 0.73% and a net margin of 0.34%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 245.56 and a beta of 2.99. EnLink Midstream has a 12-month low of $4.36 and a 12-month high of $10.95.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 1,125.28%.
In other EnLink Midstream news, Director Kyle D. Vann sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.26, for a total value of $82,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ENLC. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1,550.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 6,022,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,074,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657,735 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 353.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,998,286 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,658,000 after buying an additional 2,337,105 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 43,392,248 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $298,973,000 after buying an additional 1,606,488 shares during the period. Fractal Investments LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter worth about $7,025,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 366.5% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,110,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,653,000 after buying an additional 872,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.65% of the company’s stock.
EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and stabilizing, trans-loading , and condensate crude oil , as well as providing brine disposal services.
