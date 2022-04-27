Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Given New $171.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by analysts at B. Riley from $155.00 to $171.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 11.16% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $297.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum raised Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.95.

ENPH opened at $153.83 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 1-year low of $108.88 and a 1-year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.82 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.96 and a 200-day moving average of $185.08.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.40. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Enphase Energy will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total value of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $7,500,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock valued at $43,780,910. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

