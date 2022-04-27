Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 39.09% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Enphase Energy updated its Q2 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock traded up $14.60 on Wednesday, reaching $168.43. 248,663 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,211,745. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The firm has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 162.52 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $176.96 and its 200-day moving average is $185.08. Enphase Energy has a one year low of $108.88 and a one year high of $282.46.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Enphase Energy from $294.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enphase Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.72.

In related news, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 4,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.05, for a total transaction of $695,983.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 35,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $5,780,080.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 255,577 shares of company stock worth $43,780,910 over the last three months. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENPH. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

